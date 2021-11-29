Derek Ramsay hits back at netizen, who commented on Ellen’s skin

CEBU, Philippines—Derek Ramsay slammed a netizen who commented about his wife, Ellen Adarna-Ramsay’s skin pores.

Derek uploaded the Instagram reel on his page last Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Derek recorded a sleeping Ellen, also showing her bare face.

The netizen commented, “ Open pores din pila cia.. kala q makinis 😢.

Derek responded to the comment saying, “Makinis po sya. Kayo po?”

Fans were also quick to share their thoughts on the comment.

IG user @chiiiichiiiii08 wrote, “Open pores is a proof na TAO padin sila ndi sila perpekto just like everyone else. Ndi nman porket may pores di na makinis.. hala sya!!!!”

Another netizen with username @cocogirl____ said, “Nothing wrong with having imperfect skin.”

“Makinis po si Elen ❤️ Pero if ever po open ang pores, I think it’s also OK and normal po ❤️ We are all imperfect humans,” said IG user @kriiiiiiistine.

Ellen and Derek have been very open with their funny and quirky side as shown in their Instagram stories.

Both of them are good at teasing each other or showing each other’s candid reactions to pranks and surprises.

/dbs