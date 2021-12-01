Beatrice Gomez gets back lost luggage

CEBU CITY, Philippines– What’s an international competition without a little drama, right?

Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez lost one piece of her luggages during her trip to Jerusalem.

Voltaire Tayag, director of communication of Miss Universe Philippines, shared on his Instagram account the photo of Bea’s luggage.

Before finally getting the lost luggage back, Bea and her team were bashed because of her track suit outfit in a photo with Miss Thailand.

Voltaire explained that it was because Bea’s luggage was lost along the way as they travel to their hotel in Jerusalem.

He also explained that there was no official Miss Universe event when the photo was taken.

Now, Bea’s team is happy that the luggage has finally arrived.

Reassured Bea will be looking good as usual and more glamorous now that her looks are complete. /bmjo