Cebu COVID vaccine watch: Over 2M receive 1st dose

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu made another milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Recent data from the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) showed Cebu has already administered 2,138,464 doses of the vaccines as first dose.

This translates to an immunization coverage rate of 71.04 percent, said Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of VVOC.

“We have already vaccinated 71.04 percent of our total eligible population with the first dose,” said Loreche in a press briefer on Wednesday, December 1.

On the other hand, more than 1.4 million people in Cebu were already considered fully vaccinated after they have received their 2nd dose.

In the meantime, Loreche said they are hoping Cebu’s vaccination coverage rate for the 2nd dose to breach the 50 percent mark by mid-December, and for the 1st dose to reach between 80 to 90 percent before Christmas Day, December 25.

“Hopefully by December 20, maiangat… at malay natin umabot tayo sa 80 to 90 percent (for the 1st dose) before the Holidays will start,” she explained.

Cebu, one of the national government’s priority areas in its COVID vaccination campaign, is aiming to inoculate at least 3 million people.

The vaccination rollout here began last March. /rcg

