Deployment of police in Cebu City to focus on business establishments

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office is now realigning its police deployment, focusing on the business establishments as they anticipate the high volume of individuals staying outdoors during the Christmas season due to eased restrictions here.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, said that they have enough police personnel to improve police presence in the city despite the pulling out of the augmented personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Batallion (RMFB).

CCPO has nearly 1,000 police personnel.

Parilla added that they are putting emphasis on their deployment to establishments as they noticed that many people are already going in and out of these establishments, especially malls, hotels, resto-bars, among others. However, this does not mean that they will also be leaving behind interior portions of barangays in the city, which was previously their focus.

With this, Parilla said that they also met with all the security personnel from different business establishments to coordinate their security measures not only as their preparations for the holiday season but also for the reports of the new variant of COVID-19 entering other countries.

Despite constant reminders from the police, there are still violators apprehended for disregarding health protocols implemented in the city.

On November 30 alone, the police apprehended 143 adult violators and rescued five minors for failure to follow the curfew and not wearing face masks. The majority of the violators were those caught for passing the curfew hours which is from 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Parilla appeals to the public not to be relaxed and still adhere to the protocols in the city to help continue the downtrend of COVID-19 cases here.

As of November 30, the Department of Health in Central Visayas logged six new cases in Cebu City, bringing the total number of active cases to 84.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu City cops appeal to public to be ‘extra careful’

Establishments told to check vax-cards of dine-in customers

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy