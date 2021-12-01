LTO-7 starts issuing driver’s license with 10-year validity

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is now accepting applications for driver’s license with a 10-year validity.

The agency began accepting applications on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, all over the region as promised.

LTO 7 Regional Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec said that clients from their Cebu City Mega Licensing Center, LTO 7 Malasakit Licensing Office, Talisay City Extension Office, Mandaue City District Office, Carcar City District Office, Medellin District Office, Toledo City District Office, Dumaguete City District Office, Tagbilaran City District Office, Tagbilaran City Licensing Extension Office, Jagna District Office – Garcia Hernandez, Talibon Extension and Siquijor District Office offices got their 10-year Driver’s Licenses.

LTO-7 said drivers have already applied for the 10-year validity in many of the offices but as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, they are still collating the data for the number of applicants.

“More updates from other offices are expected within the day, but we are confident that LTO7’s offices, based on their respective state-of-readiness reports, [will be able] to issue the 10-year license validity to all eligible clients,” said RD Caindec.

Under the amended Land Transportation and Traffic Code or Republic Act No. 4136, a driver is eligible for a 10-year Driver’s License if the “holder of a professional and non-professional Driver’s License has not committed any violation of Republic Act No. 4136 and other traffic laws, rules and regulations.

The 10-year Driver’s License validity renewal application is only applicable to those with no traffic violation committed in the last five years.

Here are the steps in getting the 10-year validity Driver’s License:

1. Create an account in LTMS portal (go to portal.lto.gov.ph)

2. Verify your account within 24hours

3. Log in & take the DL renewal course, then proceed to the Comprehensive Driver’s Education (CDE) online validation exam (Free of Charge)

3. Print your CDE test result (passing score is 13/25)

4. Other requirements include: Driver’s License, Medical Certificate & CDE Certificate of Completion

5. Proceed to LTO Licensing Office for the application (LTO FEE – P585.00)

