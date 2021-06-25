Mandaue temporarily stops vaccinations: No more vaccines

MANDAUE CITY, Phillipines — Mandaue City had temporarily stopped the vaccinations today, June 25, due to the lack of vaccines.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the city’s Vaccine Board, said the remaining 726 doses of Pfizer vaccines were already used yesterday, June 24, 2021.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the city’s Vaccination Operations Center (VOC), said the city’s allocation of 10,530 doses of Pfizer were inoculated in just seven days.

However, Malate said the city would resume next week as they had received just earlier, a new batch of vaccines.

He said they would still not allow walk-ins at the city’s vaccination centers though they would assist them to register online.

Malate said they would be opening other vaccination centers soon.

“Because, especially if magsecond dose na ta, just imagine if we have the same trend karun nga kaya namo mag 2,000 kapin in one day, and then ang among gi first dose mubalik for second dose that means that we are accommodating 4,000 to 5,000 a day so we really need to open additional sites,” said Malate.

Currently, the city has four vaccination sites namely the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) campus new building, Pacific Mall, and J Centre Mall.

The city has already vaccinated 47,291 individuals, 5,931 have already received their second doses.

