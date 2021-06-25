Mandaue temporarily stops vaccinations: No more vaccines

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | June 25,2021 - 07:27 PM
Mandaue City temporarily stops vaccinations due to a lack of supply of vaccines. In photo are senior citizens getting vaccinated in one of the vaccination centers of the city.

More senior citizens are getting their dose of the Sinovac vaccine in Mandaue City in this May 2021 photo. | Contributed photo

MANDAUE CITY, Phillipines — Mandaue City had temporarily stopped the vaccinations today, June 25, due to the lack of vaccines.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the city’s Vaccine Board, said the remaining 726 doses of Pfizer vaccines were already used yesterday, June 24, 2021.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, head of the city’s Vaccination Operations Center (VOC), said the city’s allocation of 10,530 doses of Pfizer were inoculated in just seven days. 

However, Malate said the city would resume next week as they had received just earlier, a new batch of vaccines. 

READ: Mandaue City Vaccine Board not encouraging walk-in applicants

He said they would still not allow walk-ins at the city’s vaccination centers though they would assist them to register online.

Malate said they would be opening other vaccination centers soon.

READ: Mandaue focusing on vaccination registration drive

“Because, especially if magsecond dose na ta, just imagine if we have the same trend karun nga kaya namo mag 2,000 kapin in one day, and then ang among gi first dose mubalik for second dose that means that we are accommodating 4,000 to 5,000 a day so we really need to open additional sites,” said Malate. 

Currently, the city has four vaccination sites namely the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) campus new building, Pacific Mall, and J Centre Mall.

The city has already vaccinated 47,291 individuals, 5,931 have already received their second doses.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue exec to public: Don’t let your guard down, COVID still here

Cebu City to VVOC: We deserve more vaccines

20,800 more Sinovac vaccines arrive in Metro Cebu

Another vaccination site opened in Lapu-Lapu

Samsam: No walk-ins at 3 vaccination sites for now

DOH on vaccination: ‘People have autonomy at the end of the day’

/dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: lack of vaccines, Malate, mandaue, stopped the vaccinations, Vaccination Operations Center

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.