Lapu ranks first among CV LGUs with highest percentage of vaccinated individuals

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City ranks first among local government units (LGUs) in Central Visayas with the highest percentage of the daily target during the National Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccination Days from November 29 to December 1, 2021.

This is after the city government has inoculated 43,097 individuals or 122 percent of its daily target.

The city was earlier given a daily quota of 9,746 individuals to be vaccinated in the three-day vaccination days. However, the city government has exceeded this after inoculating 13,461 individuals on November 29, another 13,298 on November 30, and 16,338 on December 1.

“Di lang sa Metro Cebu kundi sa tibuok Central Visayas gyud nagmadaugon ang atong vaccination operations kay kita ang nagpabiling pinakadaghan sa kinatibuk-ang numero sa indibidwal nga atong nabakunahan. Gani, milapas kita sa atong target maong nakahipos kita og 122% (percentage of daily target) nga gisundan sa Cebu City nga 85% lang, samtang 83% pod sa Mandaue City,” Chan’s Facebook post reads.

Chan also revealed that the city has already inoculated a total of 497,604 eligible populations for the first dose of the vaccine, which has already exceeded its target of 318,000 individuals to be vaccinated.

“Nagpasabot sab kana nga ing-ana kabaga ang dalaygon ug masinabtanong mga Oponganon nga miabli gayud sa ilang kasingkasing para paminawon ang walay hunong nato nga panawagan sa pagdawat sa LIBRE nga bakuna para kitang tanan maluwas,” he added.

Due to this, Chan expressed his gratitude to the Oponganons who supported the city’s vaccination drive.

“SALAMAT! SALAMAT! SALAMAT KANINYUNG TANAN MGA OPONGANON! Kadaugan natong tanan ang atong nakab-ot karon. You definitely gave the right meaning to ‘WE HEAL AS ONE’! God bless kanatong tanan, mga Oponganon!,” he said.

Earlier, Lawyer James Sayson, the city’s vaccine czar, said that they are expecting to reach 80-90 percent of their eligible population to have received the second dose of the vaccine or be fully vaccinated during Christmas. /rcg

