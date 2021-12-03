Deals

Win a pressure cooker worth P13,500 in Glad’s Holiday promo

By: - December 03, 2021

Holidays are here and that means starting food planning for reunions and parties with family and loved ones.

We’re always looking for a hassle-free and safe party experience, especially in this pandemic where food safety is very important. Glad‘s trusted Food Protection products: Aluminum Foil, Cook ‘n’ Bake,  Cling Wrap and Zipper Bags, help serve up fabulous meal prep ideas for home or on-the-go.

#ChooseGlad and be among Glad Philippines’ 20 lucky winners! | Photo: Glad Philippines | Check out Glad’s social media for more details

Celebrate the holidays with Glad and get the chance to be one of 20 winners of a Tefal Clipso Minut Duo Non-Stick Pressure Cooker 5L worth Php13,500 when you buy any Glad Kitchen product/products at participating supermarkets.

To join the promo, simply purchase any Glad product from November 29, 2021 to December 30, 2021 and scan the QR code to be redirected to the Glad Philippines Facebook page.

You can register by filling out the form and uploading proof of purchase (should include store name and branch and receipt). Only purchases made in-store are qualified for the raffle. Stay tuned for Glad’s promo on e-commerce through the Glad Philippines Facebook page or @gladkitchenph on Instagram.

Win exciting prizes by purchasing any Glad product from participating supermarkets. | Photo: Glad Philippines | Join Glad in their celebration!

After registration, you will receive an email confirmation. Make sure you receive this confirmation. If you don’t, you can message Glad Philippines on Facebook.

When preparing food for your loved ones during the holidays, remember to #ChooseGlad because food prepared with Glad is food served with love.

