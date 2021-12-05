Talisay police: Accident victims’ families can sue truck driver’s company

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are waiting for the decision of the victims’ families in the deadly road accident on Friday, December 3, in Talisay City on whether they would file a civil case against the company of the truck driver, who caused the accident but later died in the hospital.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, Talisay City Police Station chief, said as of now, no relatives or families of the victims came to the police station to seek assistance on filing a civil case against the company, where the truck driver was affiliated with.

Caballes said although they could not file a case against the driver because he also died in the accident, they could file a civil case against the company where the driver was employed.

However, he also noted that the company had already extended financial assistance to the victims’ families and the company had already expressed that they were willing to provide the necessary assistance for those involved.

Caballes said that perhaps, on Monday, December 6, 2021, they would know the decision of the victims’ families.

On Friday, December 3, 2021, a dumptruck driven by Benchin Udtohan, plowed through several vehicles — a six-wheeler truck, five four-wheel vehicles, five motorcycles, and a bicycle — in Barangay Lawaan III in Talisay City killing 5 people including Udtohan, and injuring several others.

Caballes also said that they had found the truck boy, who was with the Udtohan and who fled when the accident happened.

The truck boy told them that they were driving fast and when he saw that there were a lot of vehicles in front, the truck boy told Udtohan about it.

The truck boy claimed that Udtohan panicked and was delayed in reacting when he felt that he was about to hit the vehicle in front of them.

The truck boy said that the driver was not drunk nor under the influence of drugs when the driver was driving the truck.

It was initially reported that the driver of the truck was allegedly trying to outrun another truck when the accident happened.

The trucks were allegedly racing along the Natalio Bacalso Highway past the Mananga Bridge while moving southbound when the dumptruck driven by Udtohan plowed through several vehicles.

Five were killed in the accident, namely: Udtohan; Jose Wendel Cataquez, 66; Paquito San Pedro, 29; Glenn Baclay, 24; and an unidentified woman.

Initially, 15 people were reported injured but after seven of them refused to be admitted to the hospital because they only experienced minor injuries, this was trimmed down to 8 injured.

