Isko Moreno promises Cebuanos lower taxes for electricity, fuel if he becomes President

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Presidential aspirant and Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso promised two things if he would become President of the Philippines in the first two years of his term.

First, he will reduce the tax of electricity by 50 percent, and second, he will reduce the tax of fuel by 50 percent.

“Ang unang-una dalawa kong gagawin lalo na sa unang dalawang taon, paano natin itatawid ang taong bayan. Pagpinalad , babaan ko ng 50 percent ang buwis ng kuryente,” Moreno said.

(The first two things that I will do, especially in the first two years, is how to uplift the Filipino people. If I will get lucky to be chosen, I will reduce by 50 percent the tax on electricity.)

“Pwede yun, makikinabang ang bawat pamilya. Pangawala kong gagawin… babawasan ko ng 50 percent ng petrolyo,” he said.

(That is possible, each family will benefit from it. The second thing that I will do … reduce by 50 percent the [tax] on fuel.)

Moreno is in Cebu for two days from December 5 to 6, 2021, to attend various activities and to meet with supporters.

On Sunday, he was in an opening of the park in Carmen town, Cebu, and he took the opportunity to address the Cebuanos in hopes his message will get through them.

Moreno is wooing the Cebuanos to help him in his campaign with the promise that he will lead the country out of its current economic shambles due to the pandemic.

He said that the government could take a backseat for a few years to allow the masses to feel economic relief.

“Umatras naman ang gobyerno pansamantala, at umabante naman nga tao. Malulugi ba ang gobyerno? Eh Paano naman kung malugi ang gobyerno kung maginhawa naman yung tao?” said the mayor.

(The government will take a step back for a while while the public will go forward. Will the government lose money? So what if the government will lose money as long as the public’s lives will improve?)

Moreno is hoping that Cebuanos will connect with him in a class level, despite his not being a Cebuano. After all, he was from the slumps of Tondo and rose through poverty, a common denominator of majority of the Filipinos.

Aside from laying bare his plans when he becomes President, he encouraged his supporters to campaign for him in their own little ways as a means to help him.

He said he did not have the machineries of his opponents to launch a nationwide campaign, although he would try to reach every corner of the Philippines.

“Gumawa tayo ng naiibang bagay. Dati rati ang mga kandidato ang gumagasto sa botante. Baliktarin natin, ang botante ang gumasto sa kandidato. Piso lang. Itext nyo na ang mga kamaganak nyo, sa lahat nga sulok ng Pilipinas, tulungan nyo ako,” said Moreno.

(We will do something different. Before the candidate will spend for the voters. We will reverse that, the voters will spend for the candidate. One peso only. You text your relatives in all the corners of the Philippines, help me.)

He said that his Presidency would be for the common people, not for the elitists who had been born with silver spoons in their mouths.

The Manila mayor will remain in Cebu until Monday, December 6, to meet with other supporters in the province and woo the major political parties here.



