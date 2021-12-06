300 Cebu vendors, trisikad drivers, fisherfolk receive aid from APPL

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 300 Cebuanos received aid from Ang Probinsyano Party List (APPL) during the Cebu visit of Rep. Alfred Delos Santos last week.

Grocery packs were handed to 100 trisikad drivers in Bogo City, 100 candle vendors in Danao City and 100 fisherfolk in Compostela town all located in northern Cebu.

At least 80 high senior high school and college students in Asturias town in midwestern Cebu were also given an orientation that will qualify them to received cash aid of P3, 000 under the government’s educational assistance program in the next two weeks, the APPL advisory reads.

Separate orientations were also made for 125 students in Minglanilla town and 166 farmers and fisherfolk in Ginatilan town in the southern part of this island province.

Candle vendor Eva Elorde, whose family has been making and selling candles for generations, said the food assistance was a big help for them.

She said they struggle everyday to bring food to their table after the prices of “mais” that they consume increased to almost P70 per kilo.

Rep. Delos Santos also promised to give fishing equipment to the Fisherfolks Association in Compostela in his next Cebu visit.

“Ngayong nakasakay na ako sa inyong banca at narinig ko na kung gaano kahirap ang makipagsapalaran sa dagat araw-araw, sa susunod na pagbisita ko dito sa Compostela, magdadala na ako ng mga gamit na kailangan niyo sa inyong hanapbuhay,” he said in a prepared statement.

During their Cebu visit, APPL Chief of Staff Edward Delos Santos also made sectoral visit to solo parents, women, persons with disability (PWDs), youth and senior citizens in Sibonga town.

“Importante na personal naming nakakausap ang LGU ng bawa’t probinsya. Nakakausap nang personal ang mga tao sa bawa’t lugar. Para ang tulong na ibibigay ng Ang Probinsyano Party List, ay tulong na kinakailangan talaga ng mga tao sa bawa’t probinsya”.

