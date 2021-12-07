Booster shots in Cebu City for residents only for now

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Health Department (CHD) said booster shots offered in fixed sites in the city are for residents only.

This means that those who are residents of other local government units (LGU) and were vaccinated there cannot avail of booster shots in the city.

Exemptions are for those transient workers who were registered and vaccinated in Cebu City, because their data is already with the city.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the City Health Department (CHD) officer-in-charge, said that they have to prioritize residents because the allocation for booster shots is only based on its resident population and whatever they have encoded in the database.

If an individual is a Cebu City resident and was vaccinated in another LGU, they can get a booster in any of the city sites as long as they show pertinent documents proving their residency.

It is also encouraged those who will avail of the booster shots to register ahead at PabakunaTa.com, so that the city can allocate a sure slot for them.

“Kung taga Cebu City gyod ka, bisan pag sa lain ka nagpabakuna kay private, sa PBB (Project Balik Buhay) or ato nga time naa ka sa lain nga LGU, pero taga Cebu City gyod ka, pwede ka makapabooster diri.”

“Pero kung taga laing LGU ka nya didto ka nabakuna, dili ka pwede dinhi magpabakuna. Kay ato man unahon ang atoa for now. Later siguro pwede na, pero for now, Cebu City lang sa,” said Ibones.

This is why they are asking residents to register online first so they can check if they have records with Cebu City that will make them eligible for the booster shot.

If they do not have means to register online, they can immediately walk-in in sites to be register.

Those who want to avail of the booster shot must bring their vaccine cards and identification card (ID) to the site.

People with comorbidities must bring a medical note or prescription while senior citizens must bring their senior citizens card.

A new card will be issued to those who will get their booster shot.

