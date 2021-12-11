BAKUNAWA FINAL FORM : Golden Lunar Dragon another majestic Axel Que creation

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano creatives and talents are taking over the universe one step at a time.

This time telling a mythology story through fashion and art.

Cebuana fashion designer, Axel Que proudly shares her work with Cebuana beauty queen, Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Gomez for her national costume for her Miss Universe preliminary competition earlier today at Eliat, Israel.

Bea's bakunawa vibes 💯💯WATCH: What a beautiful way to tell one of the Philippines' best known mythological creatures— the BAKUNAWA. And with her elegance and poise, Beatrice Luigi Gomez is making her mark early in the Miss Universe 2021 competition. Naa pa bay mas bongga pa ani? Vote na dayon! 🎥: MUP via Immae Lachica #CDNDigital #MissUniverse Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, December 10, 2021

Since the beginning of Bea’s Miss Universe Philippines journey, Axel has been one of the many Cebuano creatives who has been her backbone.

A “Bakunawa” is one of the many mythological and mystical creatures of the Philippines.

During the MUP national costume competition, Axel wowed the crowd with her take on the early stages of a “Bakunawa.”

Now, in the international stage, just like Beatrice, the bakunawa has bloomed.

“BAKUNAWA FINAL FORM : Golden Lunar Dragon.

I wanted to continue my narrative of the Bakunawa, and I’m taking my artistic license to a whole new level. The initial version was a bit restrained, it was more of a Drake ( video game jargon used for a dragon’s stage of evolution ) , which is basically mid-life cycle. I wanted to take everyone on this journey of growth and maturity, not just for the costume itself, but also as a metaphor for Bea’s personal evolution,” reads part of her IG caption.

Visit the Miss Universe Facebook page to know how to vote for our country’s pride, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

