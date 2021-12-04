Bea Gomez shares Miss Universe experience with Miss Singapore

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez shares with her fans and followers some of the events from her Miss Universe journey.

For almost a week now, Beatrice has been living the best time of her life while she also copes with her very crazy schedule in Jerusalem, just days ahead of the Miss Universe coronation night that will be held in Eliat, Israel.

In a recent Instagram live, Beatrice was joined by her roommate, Miss Singapore Nandita Banna.

The two casually chatted with some of their fans and viewers and shared some of their fun moments during the early part of the competition.

Nandita, 21, said she treats Beatrice as a big sister.

The Filipina beauty queen also shared that she feels gravitated to show care and affection to Nanidta because the coronation night will be Nandita’s first live pageant show— ever!

The two also mentioned some of the trips that they’ve had since they arrived in Jerusalem including the food trip that they had on Friday. The girls said they enjoyed their visits to some of Jerusalem’s tourism attractions while they also had a blast during their fitting schedules.

Beatrice hinted that she already picked the dress that she will be wearing to the pageant’s opening program and her swimsuit as well.

Can’t wait to see these two strut it out on the most beautiful night in the universe this December 12./ dcb