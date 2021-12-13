IM Nadera rules weekly Cepca online chess

CEBU CITY, Philippines — International Master (IM) Barlo Nadera introduced himself to the weekly online competition of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) with a big win in the All-Cepcans category last Sunday, December 12.

The 55-year-old IM Nadera finished his campaign with a perfect a near perfect 8.0 points in the nine-round Swiss system competition to dominate the All-Cepcans category.

IM Nadera is a four-time Chess Olympiad competitor in 1990, 1992, 1994, and 2000. He is also an enlisted personnel of the Philippine Air Force (PAF).

IM Nadera bested National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. who scored 7.0 points for second place. Former weekly champion, Antonio Cabibil rounded off the top three with 6.0 points in the All-Cepcans division.

Fourth to sixth placers are Kristina Belano, Peterson Sia, and Archie Ganzon respectively. All of them scored 5.5 points, but were ranked according to their total tie-break points.

On the other hand, 43-year-old former varsity player Jonathan Canque ruled the Group B competition by scoring a total of 22 points.

Nicanor Cuizon and Filemon Kapuno III both scored 20 points but were ranked second and third respectively based on their winning rate percentage of the tournament.

Fourth place went to Norman Martin Olayvar who scored 17 while Edwin Cablao placed fifth with 16.

