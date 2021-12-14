No new cases reported in Consolacion town as of Dec. 13

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – Consolacion town is now COVID-free.

As of Monday, December 13, this locality in northern Cebu no longer has new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Its last two cases coming from Barangay Cabangahan were already declared as recovered on the same day.

Mayor Joannes Joyjoy Alegado said he is thankful to God for this development while he also expressed hope that his constituents will continue to observe health protocols and cooperation with government programs to prevent new infections.

At the same time, Alegado is asking the still unvaccinated town residents to already get their COVID-19 jabs.

December 12 data from the Cebu Vaccination Statistics show that 81.01 percent of Consolacion’s eligible population already received their first dose of the vaccine while 49.4 percent are now fully vaccinated.

