Fully vaccinated eligible population of Mandaue hits 70%

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Over 70 percent of Mandaue City’s eligible population are now fully vaccinated.

Based on the December 10 data of the Cebu Vaccination Statistics (CVS), 70.45 percent of the city’s eligible population or 234,305 individuals are fully vaccinated while 90.41 percent or 300,676 individuals have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Lawyer August Lizer Malate, head of the city’s Emergency Operations Center, in a recent interview that the city has over 400,000 population.

The CVS in November said that these data included the minors, whose ages were 12 to 17 years old, and the eligible population for vaccination.

Mandaue City is the first in Cebu Island to fully vaccinate 70 percent of its eligible population.

Earlier, the city was also named by the Department of Interior and Local Government as one of the 23 highly urbanized cities in the country to have achieved herd immunity.

Mayor Jonas Cortes has been thanking and attributing the success to its residents, front liners, all teams and individuals who have helped with the city’s vaccination program.

Cortes is also reminding the public not to be complacent and still follow the health protocols especially since the threat of COVID-19 is still present.

The city said they would continue to advocate for the rest of the population to have themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

RELATED STORIES

Cortes thanks Mandauehanons for helping city achieve herd immunity

Cortes reports drop in Mandaue City’s active cases

Cortes: Mandaue backs Cebu gov’s quarantine policy on ROFs, OFWs

Cebu City nears herd immunity

Gov’t target in 2021? A ‘better Christmas’, herd immunity — Galvez

23 highly urbanized cities have already achieved herd immunity — DILG

PH may reach herd immunity vs COVID-19 by February 2022 — Duque

Misa de Gallo, Simbang Gabi now open for everyone in Lapu-Lapu City

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy