Axel Que brings ‘Mayari’ creation to international stage for Miss World 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano designer Axel Que is not yet done.

After the “Bakunawa” national costume that he made for Miss Universe Top 5 finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Que is giving us another magical creation.

From the universe lets head down to the world.

Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez is giving life to Axel’s newest creation called, “Mayari.”

Over on Instagram, Axel shared the beautiful story behind this creation which he also derived from Philippine mythology.

“MAYARI

— Moon Goddess and daughter of Bathala. Hailed as the most beautiful deity, she has complete dominion of the world at night. The moon has been revered as a celestial being by most ancient civilizations in antiquity. Apart from its mysterious allure, it has also been though to have great cosmic influence on the mortal realm,” he shared.

In festive colors of purple, white, green, yellow, pink tracy is indeed one beautiful modern deity.

“My rendition incorporated a lot of traditional forms as the base silhouette, with slight exaggerations in the proportion and volume. For embellishment, I crafted white & purple moon flowers ( morning glory/ moon vine ) from scratch, and added the gradient shading in the middle to give it more depth. Pearls and tassels thoughtfully border the hemlines,” Axel shares how he came up with this work.

Cebuanos are just getting the hang of making it to the international stage this year!

Can’t wait for Tracy’s performance during the coronation night in Puerto Rico this coming Friday, 8 a.m. PH time. / dcb