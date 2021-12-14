Cebu City police wants unrenewed firearms surrendered for safekeeping

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office is urging owners of firearms here that are not renewed yet to surrender them for safekeeping pending their renewal processing.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said this after they conducted Oplan Katok and sent notice to at least 557 individuals with unrenewed firearms.

“Ubay ubay sad ang unrenewed kay medyo hinay sad ang atoang processing because of limited numbers nga pwede mu undergo og neuro exam, which is one of the requirements para maka renew sa ilahang LTOPF [License to Own and Possess Firearms],” Parilla said.

(We have a few unrenewed [firearms] because the processing has limited numbers on whoever can undergo a neuro exam, which is one of the requirements to renew the LTOPF [License to Own and Possess Firearms].)

For now, Parilla said that the remaining individuals who did not surrender their firearms will be given a notice again to deposit their owned guns while pending their renewal.

Parilla clarified that these firearms will not be confiscated from the owners. Instead, these will be given back once they finish the renewal process.

“Once mahuman na nila ang processing sa ilang documents, ibalik rasad na sa ilaha ang firearms. Ang process lang ana nga while wala pa nila mapa renew ang firearms, ila una i deposit sa atoang kapulisan for safekeeping kay pwede man sila madakpan for illegal possession once dili nila ma renew ilang license sa ilang firearms,” he added.

(Once they will be done with the processing of the documents, their firearms will be given back to them. As long as they are still in processing they need to deposit their firearms to any police unit for safekeeping to avoid being arrested for illegal possession of firearms.)

Parilla said that they can turn over their firearms to various police units near them.

During their Simultaneous Anti Criminality Law Enforcement Operation (SACLEO) on Saturday, December 11, 2021, Parilla said that they have conducted seven operations against loose firearms, which resulted to the arrest of seven individuals and their respective units.

