Photo of praying man in Davao goes viral

CEBU, Philippines—Prayer is one of the most powerful weapons God has given His people.

And a prayerful heart is a powerful heart.

These photos of an old man praying went viral on Facebook on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, as it showed the man’s faith in prayers.

Len Robillos, the uploader of the photos, told CDN Digital that she was on her way home when she noticed the old man praying.

“Sa mukha pa lang ni tatay, parang may dinadala talaga siyang malaking problema. Hindi ko man siya kilala, sobrang natouch niya talaga ‘yung puso,” said Robillos.

She said the old man made her realize a lot of things in her life and that nothing is impossible with God.

“Dahil kay tatay, marami po akong na realize sa buhay at nainspire na rin at the same time. Sobrang lakas ng pananampalataya ni tatay,” said Robillos.

The old man was photographed outside a pharmaceutical store in Davao City while on his knees, intently praying.

Roblllos said she shared the photos on her Facebook account in the hopes of inspiring her friends and other netizens.

The post of Robillos now has 24,4oo reactions and 25,900 shares.

/bmjo

