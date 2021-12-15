OdettePH: Consolacion identifies 10 evac centers for flood, landslide victims

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- The local government of Consolacion has identified at least 10 evacuation centers that may be used to accommodate families that will be displaced by Tropical Typhoon Odette that is expected to hit Cebu on Friday, December 17.

Mayor Joannes Alegado convened members of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO) on Tuesday, December 14, to identified flood and landslide-prone areas in the 22 barangays.

The town’s flood prone areas are Barangays Cansaga, Pitogo, Lamac, Nangka, Danglag, Tilhaong, Pulpogan, Poblacion and Tayud while the landslide-prone areas are Lanipga, Panas, Panoypoy, Garing, Danglag, Polog, Tolotolo, Cabangahan and Sacsac.

During the same meeting, Alegado directed Engineer Danny Capangpangan, the LDRRMO Chief, to identify and prepare evacuation centers that they could use in case of the need to evacuate families who may be affected by Odette.

Alegado said they already identified 10 evacuation centers that will include the Laray Evacuation Center and the gymnasiums in Barangays Tayud, Jugan, Pitogo, Pulpogan, Polog, Cabangahan, Tolotolo, Garing, and Lanipga.

Capangpangan said already started the conduct of recorida in the different barangays to especially those living in risk areas of the dangers that may result from the typhoon.

Alegado also directed the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office to prepare at least 200 food packs.

