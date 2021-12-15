Panaghiusa to push for two more districts in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Daluz-led Partido Panaghiusa is pushing for two more districts here.

This is one of the visions they plan to pursue with their coalition with the Garcia-led KUSUG, and Rama-led Barug parties.

Panaghiusa President, Jose Daluz, III, said this is one of the priorities of the coalition’s endorsed candidates for the North and South Districts congressional seats, Councilor Niña Mabatid and Councilor Eduardo Rama, Jr., respectively.

Daluz said that with the population of the city surpassing a million already among the 80 barangays, there is a lack of representation in the Congress.

“If modaog si Niña ug si Edu, we will make Cebu City upat ka distrikto. Qualified na ta because we already have 1.1 million residents unya ang requirement sa usa ka district kay 250,000 ra, so alkansi na ta sa uban actually,” said Daluz.

If two more districts will be formed for Cebu City, this will give the city more seats in Congress as well as more representation and more funds.

This, in turn, will mean more projects in the districts and solutions to particular problems that each barangay will face.

“Because the congressman will be serving gamay nga distrikto, more services na ang maabot sa barangays,” added Daluz.

Panaghiusa is also endorsing the STL party list, whose first nominee is former Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) administrator, Yvonne Cania Barandog.

This is part of the party’s goal to put more representatives for Cebu City in Congress.

Coalition remains

Partido Panaghiusa inaugurated its new officers on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, including its new chairperson, Floro Casas, Jr., the former City Administrator or late Mayor Edgardo Labella.

He took oath in front of Panaghiusa members in place of the late mayor.

“We will honor our coalition agreement with KUSUG and Barug,” said Casas.

Panaghiusa remains to endorse Mayor Michael Rama and Councilor Raymond Garcia as its official candidates for mayor and vice-mayor, respectively.

The party also endorses the congressional candidates and most of the candidates for city councilor.

However, Panaghiusa is fielding Simeon Romarate and Gikom Crystal as councilors under their own banner.

Big news

Daluz said that they only have minimal differences with the coalition in terms of the councilorial slate, and they will leave the people to decide on their own.

Panaghiusa is also endorsing Isko Moreno Domagoso as its President as Daluz said the party was built to fight the tyranny and dictatorship of late President Ferdinand Marcos.

Therefore, the party simply cannot endorse his son, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., for President.

“Isko aligns with our principles,” said Daluz.

Casas previously said in his eulogy for late Mayor Labella that the supporters of Labella will be making an announcement regarding the direction of the group.

When asked if the big announcement was his taking over Panaghiusa party as its chair, Casas said there is more news that has yet to be announced.

“Dili pa ni mao. Naa pay padulong, paabot lang ta gamay,” he said.

The supporters of the late mayor may be announcing the “big news” in the coming weeks.

/bmjo

