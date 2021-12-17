Merry-making at bai Hotel Cebu

Experience the joy and take delight in the pleasures of the festive season at bai Hotel Cebu. With holiday feasts for lunch and dinner at your favorite buffet restaurant, CAFÉ bai, and a traditional Christmas mass awaits.

Eat to your heart’s content and revel in this joyous season with your family and friends this December 24-25,2021, have a jolly and holly Christmas lunch and dinner alongside an international buffet spread at CAFÉ bai. The special spread is priced at Php 1,488 nett per person which already includes unlimited beer and free-flowing drinks.

Get ready to indulge in a special Noche Buena spread and favorite dishes such as Christmas-themed pastries and the most awaited Lechon and roasted prime beef are ready to not only fill your eyes but your stomachs as well.

For traditional activities, bai Hotel Cebu will be having a Eucharistic Celebration to commemorate the Christmas season. It will start at 11 AM on December 25, 2021, at Sikatuna 1 and 2 (located on the 3rd floor of bai Hotel Cebu).

Indeed, bai Hotel Cebu has made this year’s Yuletide season more exciting, festive yet still has the traditional Christmas touch that we all know and love.

For table reservations, you may reserve through this link: https://tinyurl.com/CAFEbai or call them through the following numbers: (032) 342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500 or message them on Facebook at bai Hotel Cebu.

