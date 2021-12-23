P5K aid to Cebu City affected residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City residents affected by the typhoon will get P5,000 per household.

Councilor Raymond Garcia, chairperson for the budget and finance committee, said that the city could provide P5,000 to households whose homes were partially or fully destroyed.

The order, which has been signed by Mayor Michael Rama, allows the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) to distribute the P5,000 to the affected families.

“The sum of P5,000 shall be given directly to house owner or applicant the moment the requirement under this Order are compiled. The distribution shall be made at the barangay gymnasium or similar establishment that is accessible to the public,” said the Executive Order of the mayor.

Garcia said that they decided to give the same amount of assistance to all affected households because whether partial or totally destroyed, each family would still need the funds.

“Whether partial or totally destroyed imong balay, kailangan gyod nimo ang ayuda. Mapalit na nimo og mga goods,” said Garcia.

(Whether your house is partially or totally destroyed, you still need aid. You can buy goods with this.)

At least 100,000 to 115,000 families are expected to benefit from the cash aid. The councilor said that the poorest of the poor would be the priority.

The DSWS is already in the process of validating the beneficiaries per barangay.

In the 10 a.m. convergence meeting of Rama with his department heads, the DSWS reported completion of validation in at least seven barangays including Sudlon II, Sinsin, Budlaan, Tagbao, Pahina Central, Pungol Sibugay, and Guba.

Other areas are also being listed and validated by the DSWS.

Rama’s instruction for the distribution of the cash aid is to release it immediately to the beneficiaries once the money is available.

“Kung naa na ang kwarta, release dayon. Di na maghuwat-huwat nga mahuman ang lista,” said the mayor.

(Once the money is there, you release it right away. You don’t have to wait for the list to be completed.)



