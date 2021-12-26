No major crime, firecracker-related injury in Talisay, Lapu-Lapu on Christmas Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There were no reported major crime and firecracker-related incidents in the cities of Talisay and Lapu-Lapu on Christmas Day.

These were the assessments of the respective police chiefs of these respective cities on Christmas Day.

“Wala tay reported na firecracker-related injury pag pasko so effective ang statement giingon ni Mayor nga gi-ban jud niya ang firecracker. Wa siya mihatag og permit nga mamaligya, iya sad gidili ang paggamit og firecracker diri sa Talisay. Wala sad tay crime reported during sa pasko, any robbery, theft wala,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Randy Caballes, chief of Talisay City Police Station.

(We have no firecracker-related injuries this Christmas so the statement of Mayor (Gullas) to ban firecrackers was effective. He did not approve any permit allowing vendors to sell, he also banned the use of firecracker here in Talisay. There were no crime reported during Christmas, no robbery, theft.)

Admitting that the current situation is challenging, Caballes said that they have secured their respective areas of jurisdiction as they conduct regular patrolling even if communication has truly been their concern.

Their police deployment will continue until New Year’s Eve.

In line with the firecracker ban, Caballes said they were able to confiscate a volume of firecrackers being sold on the street worth at least P25,000.

He, however, added that they weren’t able to arrest any vendor since they were only instructed to confiscate said items.

“Gi turn over ni sya sa regional office for destruction…then after sa New Year, naa man nay simultaneous destruction sa regional office ana,” Caballes said.

Also, Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, director of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, also shared the same assessment saying that the celebration was also generally manageable.

In this regard, he said that they are not losing their guards as they anticipate possible firecracker-related incidents in the city this coming New Year.

Banzon said that unlike Talisay City, Lapu-Lapu City did not ban the firecrackers yet.

He further said that uncollected fallen trees in the city and other debris had been their major concern as well in line with the threat of firecrackers making this a fire hazard.

Banzon, however, added that they were in constant coordination with the city’s fire department with their massive information drive to residents against fire.

He further appeals to the residents to be compliant with the city guidelines and cautious with their actions or activities to prevent fire from happening.

