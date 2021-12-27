Cebu City cops ready to assist in cash aid distribution

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Policemen in Cebu City are ready should they be asked by the Local Government Unit to assist and secure the cash aid distribution in the city.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Clark Arriola, chief of the Intelligence Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they were in constant coordination with the concerned government agencies should the distribution of cash aid would start.

Arriola said that their assistance would cover ensuring that the public would still adhere to the minimum standard health protocols implemented in the city including crowd control.

He further said that part of their duty would be to also avoid commotion from happening that might lead to a worse situation.

Arriola said that this was also in line with the directives released by Police General Dionardo Carlos, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), on Sunday, December 26, 2021, which was to help them with the distribution of cash aid from the national government down to the local level.

However, Carlos said that they were still waiting for further instructions regarding the cash aid distribution from the government agencies.

Arriola admitted that there would be possible changes in their existing deployment plan considering that they have been maximizing their efforts and forces to cater to all security needs.

However, the changes would be dependent on the the possible situation during the start of the distribution.

As far as the total manpower is concerned, Arriola said that they had a sufficient number of personnel to meet with the needs of the people adding that they had at least 70 augmentation personnel from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion who would serve as their additional manpower.

RELATED STORIES

China extends P50M cash aid for #OdettePH rehab

No shortage of cash in Cebu, banking community assures public

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy