Cebu City aims to clear secondary roads by Jan. 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City aims to clear the secondary roads on the second day of its massive clearing operations on January 2, 2022.

This was the statement of Councilor Jerry Guardo, the City Council’s chairperson for infrastructure, in an interview on Friday, December 31, 2021.

In an update of the first day of the clearing operations dubbed the “Clearing Days,”Guardo said that they managed to clear 95 percent of the major thoroughfares on December 30, 2021.

A total of 880 tons of garbage were collected from five major areas such as Kinasang-an-Bulacao, Labangon-Punta Tres, Guadalupe, Kamputhaw-Zapatera, and Mabolo-Lahug.

Debris were scattered all over Cebu City due to the onslaught of super typhoon Odette last December 16.

Only the portions of San Jose Dela Montaña, Carreta, Quiot, E. Sabellano Street, and behind the Pardo Church are left uncleared, according to Guardo.

These areas will be cleared Friday, December 31, 2o21, the last day of the year, as the city government aims to complete the clearing of all major thoroughfares before the year ends.

“So far we should say nga nacovered namo, we achieved 95 percent. Pero even if New Year run, padayon gihapon ang deployment aron mahuman gyod nato and clearing sa major thoroughfares,” said Guardo.

On January 2, 2022, the city will once again hold the Oplan Barug Sugbo with the public mandated to stay at home for another day for the clearing operations.

“Mas sayon among mobility kay Sunday man na, focus na ta on the secondary roads. We will be deploying more mini dump trucks kay maglisod og sulod atong heavy equipment ana,” said Guardo.

The councilor urged the barangays to help in the clearing operations of the secondary roads so that these will be completed as soon as possible.

Guardo also encourages the public to stay at home if they do not have anything important to do outside.

