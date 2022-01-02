Cebu province receives P20M worth of ‘shelter assistance’ from NHA

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu province continues to receive more help from the national government.

The latest involves P20 million of cash aid from the National Housing Authority (NHA) to be used as ‘shelter assistance’ for those displaced by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia confirmed this to reporters in a recent press interview. Garcia also thanked NHA for setting aside funds to help residents in Cebu province rebuild their houses.

The governor also said they were planning to use the cash aid from NHA to augment the province’s existing funds intended to procure building materials.

But the Capitol would be reviewing the guidelines set by NHA to check if such arrangement would be allowed, said Garcia.

Initial reports from the provincial government showed that at least 300,000 families from at least 36 localities were affected by Odette.

The Capitol is considering to earmark around P1.5 billion to help typhoon-ravaged residents get back on their feet.

Cebu province is currently focusing all of its efforts to help Odette survivors rebuild their properties.

