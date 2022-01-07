Daanbantayan donates P100K, water, sends personnel to help clear debris to Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government has received donations from the Municipality of Daanbantayan.

Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura has personally visited Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Friday morning, January 7, 2022, to help clear the streets and quench Oponganon’s thirst after the destructive typhoon.

Mayor Shimura lend the town’s boom truck, dump truck, an ambulance and a tanker full of potable water and 15 personnel to the city.

The mayor also turned over to Mayor Chan a cheque worth P100,000 as their assistance to the city.

Shimura also lent his town’s disaster czar Victor M. Tancawan, to manage their men in the clearing of the city roads for three days including weekends.

“Mao ning atong kinahanglan sa syudad. Tubig jud. Dako kaayo ning tabang sa kabarangayan ug kaigsuonan nga nanginahanglan jud og tubig,” Chan said regarding the potable water that the city received.

(This is what the city needed. Water. This is a big help to the barangays and fellow Oponganons who needed water.)

Mayor Chan is very grateful to Mayor Shimura, that aside from lending the town’s equipment, the mayor also sent the town’s officers to help in the clearing.

Though Lapu-Lapu City is not part of Cebu Province, Shimura said Mayor Chan was his friend.

“Pasalamat ni namo sa Ginoo nga wala mi maigo sa bagyong Odette,” Shimura said.

(This is our way to thank God that we were not hit by typhoon Odette.)

Mayor Chan said since most thoroughfares were already cleared of typhoon debris, this additional team from Daanbantayan would help clear interior roads.

Tancawan said Daanbantayan only had slight winds and rain when Typhoon Odette battered Lapu-Lapu City.

RELATED STORIES

Financial assistance for typhoon-affected households in Lapu-Lapu to be released within the week

Lapu-Lapu mayor sets rules for distribution of P5K aid to Odette victims

City Council defers OK of P5K gratuity pay for JOs in Lapu-Lapu

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy