FACES OF CEBU:  IKU-P 30, Cebu-based Japanese influencer

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Super typhoon Odette did not only affect Cebuanos, but also foreigners living in Cebu.

One of those affected was IKU-P, a 30 year old Japanese national, who found himself in the middle of the storm with his family and friends.

He has been living here for two years making content for his YouTube channel together with his friend, Toku.

One of his contents is the post-Odette situation in Cebu City, hoping to spread the word that the city needed help to rebuild after the devastating storm.

“We went around riding motorcycles to many areas to see the devastation because we want to show the Japanese people what is really happening here,” said Toku.

His friend Toku told CDN Digital that in Japan, they also experienced many storms as powerful as Odette and the Philippines was always ready to help.

Positive vibes

So this time, he thought it would be a good idea for the Japanese community here to give back.

IKU-P, thus, hosted a relief operation at the White Road in Barangay Inayawan on January 7, 2022, wherein 50 children from the area were the beneficiaries.

IKU-P, together with his wife, his friend Toku, and another Japanese YouTuber named Fred, not only provided food for the children, but also entertained them with games.

“Last year we went though hardships, we went through COVID and Typhoon Odette. It was a coincidence that it was Christmas and New year, we wanted to remind the children the meaning of Christmas. Basically, we want to spread positive vibes,” said Iku-P in Japanese.

Iku-P’s team partnered with the Japanese Consulate, Japanese Association of Cebu, Daredemo Hero, and former Pinoy Big Brother Housemate, Fumiya, to provide food and gifts to the children.

‘Come to Cebu’

He hopes that with the content they made, more help will come as the province has not yet fully recovered from the devastation of Typhoon Odette.

“Come to Cebu to shoot and spread information of Cebu. Please come, it’s very good. I love Cebu,” said IKU-P in English.

“Cebu has been badly affected and nothing much has changed after two weeks. It would be great if our fellow influencers could come and spread information because information is very vital at times like this,” he added in Japanese.

IKU-P has been living Cebu City for two years. He first came to Cebu nine years ago and fell in love with the place while learning English.

