Toni Gonzaga tells Jelai Andres how love should be in recent vlog episode

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Toni Gonzaga trends again because of her advice about how love is supposed to be.

In her recent vlog episode for Toni Talks, she interviews controversial vlogger Jelai Andres and her love story.

Toni opens her viewers’ eyes again on how love should be.

Jelai talked about her hospital trips because of her anxiety attacks brought about by her failed marriage with ex-Battalion member, Jon Gutierrez.

After going through a lot, Jelai finally said it was enough and she had to stand for herself to survive and get out of wallowing.

It was then she said that she never really needed a man to complete her.

To which Toni commented.

“Yung sinimulan mo mahalin ang sarili mo, na buo ka ulit. Hindi po pala kailangan nang pagmamahal sa isang lalaki para ma buo ka.”

(When you start to love yourself, you are again complete. I don’t really need the love of a man to complete you.)

Jelai with a smile agreed to what Toni said.

Toni, who is happily married to her husband Paul Soriano, commented about how love should be.

“Kasi parang ang bottomline dito is love should not hurt. Love does not hurt. If it’s hurting you it is not love. Love is supposed to heal you. Love is supposed to comfort you. Love is supposed to give you peace. Love is supposed to give you security,” she said.

(Because it seems the bottomline here is love should not hurt. Love does not hurt. If it’s hurting you it is not love. Love is supposed to heal you. Love is supposed to comfort you. Love is supposed to give you peace. Love is supposed to give you security.)

