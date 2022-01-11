Iya Villania tests positive for COVID-19

CEBU, Philippines— Iya Villania-Arellano revealed on Monday, January 10, 2022, that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The TV host shared photos of her children, Primo, Leon and Alana, on her Instagram page, peeking from their glass door, as both she and husband Drew had to be isolated.

“The situation here in Casa Arellano 😅 Drew and I are still hanging onto that little chance that maybe the kids are spared 🙏🏼,” she wrote as a caption.

Villania also took to her Instagram to post a message of encouragement to parents like her who are in the same situation.

This post is for all mamas and papas that are going thru the same thing and have to endure not hugging and kissing their children 💔 this was the hardest thing to accept upon learning I was + (and I’m not taking about my pregnancy test). 😅 Primo gets it, Leon is okay too because he follows his kuya’s lead, but Alana?? Boy, it broke my heart to see her cry for me and not being able to console her even for a bit 💔 so mamas in this same situation, you are not alone! My tip? Try not to cry!!!! 😂 coz the tears will only cause nasal congestion and lengthen recovery! 🤣 I know, I know… ang hirap! Man, I CRIED!!! But you have to get over it as soon as you can and get in that speed car towards recovery for your family ❤️ Kapit guys! There’s a whole bunch of us! We can do it! 👊🏼 #LoveThruGlassDoors #StayPositiveForThePositive 😅 ,” she said.

Meanwhile, Iya and Drew shared to followers in a vlog released on January 3, 2021, that they are having a fourth baby.

