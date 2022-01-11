Government was ‘not late‘ in its Typhoon Odette response, says Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — The national government was not “late” in its response to the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, President Rodrigo Duterte said in his taped “Talk to the People” that aired late Monday night, blaming delays in aid to blocked roads that made certain areas inaccessible.

Duterte said the government was there to respond to the affected areas on and the day after Typhoon Odette ravaged parts of the country last month.

“We were not late. The response of government is, we were there the day, or the following day, of the typhoon,” Duterte said, speaking in a mix of English and Filipino.

“The coconut trees and other trees that fell on the roads made it impossible to do with our duty with dispatch. Those that were accessible to the Navy had no problems,” he added.

As of Jan. 1, the total death toll due to Typhoon Odette is 407, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported.

Duterte has promised to provide a P10 billion fund to assist areas affected by Typhoon Odette, including P6 billion that would come from the proposed 2022 national budget once he signs it into law.

