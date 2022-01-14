CCPO exec on COVID-19 response: ‘Logic will tell us not to relax’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A police official here is reminding the public anew not to relax and strictly abide with the health protocols implemented as the city is officially under Alert Level 3 starting Friday, January 14, 2022, until January 31.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that there are no changes yet with their existing measures pending a new order coming from Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama.

This means Oplan Bulabog and their regular monitoring for the observance of health protocols in all areas in Cebu City, especially on curfew, continues.

Admitting that placing Cebu City under Alert Level 3 is another challenge, she appeals to everyone to not panic and take full responsibility for their actions.

“Among giawhag ang katawhan nga even if Alert Level 3 kita, it will just emphasize na we should not be complacent, di ta mag relax sa atoa nga pag observe sa minimum health protocols. We understand na [after] typhoon Odette, ming relax ang mga katawhan sa pag obserbar og minimum health standards…we should not forget that the virus is still around,” Macatangay said.

(Wew are calling on the public that even if we’re under Alert Level 3, it will just emphasize that we should not be complacent, we should not relax in observing minimum health protocols. We understand that after typhoon Odette, the public relaxed in observing minimum health standards…We should not forget that the virus is still around).

“Although it should not limit us from doing our daily activities, our daily transactions, dili sad nato kalimtan nga we have to protect ourselves, not just para safety ta personally but of course, we have our family. So logic will tell us nga dili usa ta mag relax,” she added.

(Although it should not limit us from doing our daily activities, our daily transactions, we should also not forget that we have to protect ourselves, not just for our safety, but of course, we have our family. So logic will tell us that we should not relax.)

On Wednesday evening, January 12, 2022, police were able to apprehend 129 violators during the conduct of Oplan Bulabog in the city. Of the 129, Macatangay said that 14 minors were rescued. The majority of these violators failed to follow the existing curfew ordinance, which is from 12 midnight to 3:00 am.

In this regard, Macatangay reminds adults to be models for the younger ones in complying with the health protocols in the city.

“Makita nato sa datos nga daghan gihapon ang mga adults nga badlungon. What do you expect? If makita sa minors nga daghang adults gapabadlong, what do you think the minors do? Sundon nila nga ehemplo,” she said.

(We can see that there are still a lot of adults who are hard-headed. What do you expect? If the minors see that adults are being hard-headed, who do you think will minors do? Follow them as examples.)

Macatangay appeals to the public to be responsible and not depend on the government and the police with regards to the COVID-19 situation.

