CDNFiestaSeñor2022: Sto. Niño’s quick stop at St. Joseph the Patriarch Parish in Mabolo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — He only stopped for a minute at the St Joseph the Patriarch Parish in Barangay Mabolo last night, but the short visit by Señor Sto. Niño was greeted by throngs of devotees in a solemn yet festive mood.

Dances, shouts, cheers, are what you can see and hear from outside the St. Joseph the Patriarch Parish, the moment Señor Sto Niño arrived around 8 pm.

As early as 5 pm, devotees from different areas in Cebu City already flocked to the church bringing with them their images of the Balaang Bata in various sizes.

An hour before the motorcade started, personnel from Cebu City’s K9 unit first monitored and checked the area for security purposes. Aside from that, some personnel of the Bureau of Fire and Protection (BFP-7) also arrived with their fire engine as part of safety preparations.

Marilou Oblefias, 60, of Barangay Hipodromo in Cebu City, a devotee since her early years, is one of those who went and waited for hours for the mobile procession to pass by.

Oblefias brought along the image of Señor Sto. Niño said that the past years were very challenging for her because aside from being a single mom since 2019, she also got sick.

“Iya ko nga giayo sa tanan nako nga balati-an, tanang struggle nako nga naagian, ni deboto gyud ko sa iyaha. Iya ko nga giayo gyud,” Oblefias said.

“Ang importante jod, dako kag pagtuo kay ang pagtuo kay mao rajod ang makapaayo sa atoang kinabuhi,” she added.

Her faith in the Balaang Bata, she said, helped her to recover. Reaching her age with little or no serious ailments, is, according to her already a miracle.

As she celebrates the Fiesta Señor this year, Oblefias prays for continued good health and safety every day.

Also, today’s mobile procession made its fourth stop at the said parish. The visit ended with a short fireworks display with people shouting ‘Pit Senyor’ while waving their red and yellow flaglets and their image of Señor Sto. Niño. /rcg

