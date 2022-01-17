15 detainees of police station in Cebu City positive for COVID; ‘dalaw’ suspended
CCPO Exec: Three Cebu City policemen also infected with COVID-19
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Visits or “dalaw” of relatives of 15 detainees or detained persons at the Sawang Calero Police Station detention cell in Cebu City have been suspended indefinitely.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Allan Rosario, officer-in-charge of CCPO’s Police Community Relations (PCR), said that the visits had been suspended indefinitely after the 15 persons under police custody (PUPCs) or detained persons at the police station were found positive for COVID-19.
Rosario said that aside from suspending the visits, the 15 detainees were also already isolated.
“Ang intervention nila is ina isolate nila yun. So pag may bago silang huli, di nila muna ipinapasok doon, sa ibang detention facility nila idedetain muna in the meantime. Wala munang dalaw,” Rosario said.
(Their intervention is they isolated them (detainees). So if they have a newly arrested person, they will not put him there yet (Sawang Calero Police Station detention cell), but they will detain them in another detention facility in the meantime. There will also be no visits.)
Aside from the detainees, Rosario also confirmed that three policemen of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) had been found positive for COVID-19 last week.
He, however, did not say from which police station or unit these policemen were assigned to.
Rosario, however, assured that two of the affected policemen were undergoing home isolation while the third one was staying at an isolation facility.
With these infections, Rosario encouraged policemen under the CCPO to follow minimum health standard protocols such as the wearing of face masks.
He also said that he had also cancelled crowd gathering activities in the police headquarters like the flag ceremony at the CCPO, which was part of the safety measures against COVID-19.
Rosario also emphasized the importance of following minimum health protocols, which was also the order of Police Colonel Ernesto Tagle, CCPO police chief, especially since they were intensifying their police visibility in the city to maintain the peace and order situation in the city.
He also claimed that this police visibility had helped in bringing down the crime incidents in the city.
He said that in the first week of January this year they recorded 18 crime incidents while last week they only logged 8 crime incidents.
RELATED STORIES
CCPO exec on COVID-19 response: ‘Logic will tell us not to relax’
Cebu City cops to reimplement Oplan Bulabog starting Jan. 10
Despite rapid rise of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rate remains low in Cebu
Home isolation now preferred — Cebu City EOC
Cebu City logs highest number of new cases in a day at 505
Cebu City to open more isolation centers
Cebu City issues Alert Level 3 guidelines
Cebu City to document unvaccinated individuals in barangays
No lockdown in Cebu City for Alert Level 3
When to home isolate or home quarantine?
Another all-time high: PH records 39,004 new COVID-19 cases
/dbs
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.