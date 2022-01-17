15 detainees of police station in Cebu City positive for COVID; ‘dalaw’ suspended

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Visits or “dalaw” of relatives of 15 detainees or detained persons at the Sawang Calero Police Station detention cell in Cebu City have been suspended indefinitely.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Allan Rosario, officer-in-charge of CCPO’s Police Community Relations (PCR), said that the visits had been suspended indefinitely after the 15 persons under police custody (PUPCs) or detained persons at the police station were found positive for COVID-19.

Rosario said that aside from suspending the visits, the 15 detainees were also already isolated.

“Ang intervention nila is ina isolate nila yun. So pag may bago silang huli, di nila muna ipinapasok doon, sa ibang detention facility nila idedetain muna in the meantime. Wala munang dalaw,” Rosario said.

(Their intervention is they isolated them (detainees). So if they have a newly arrested person, they will not put him there yet (Sawang Calero Police Station detention cell), but they will detain them in another detention facility in the meantime. There will also be no visits.)

Aside from the detainees, Rosario also confirmed that three policemen of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) had been found positive for COVID-19 last week.

He, however, did not say from which police station or unit these policemen were assigned to.

Rosario, however, assured that two of the affected policemen were undergoing home isolation while the third one was staying at an isolation facility.

With these infections, Rosario encouraged policemen under the CCPO to follow minimum health standard protocols such as the wearing of face masks.

He also said that he had also cancelled crowd gathering activities in the police headquarters like the flag ceremony at the CCPO, which was part of the safety measures against COVID-19.

Rosario also emphasized the importance of following minimum health protocols, which was also the order of Police Colonel Ernesto Tagle, CCPO police chief, especially since they were intensifying their police visibility in the city to maintain the peace and order situation in the city.

He also claimed that this police visibility had helped in bringing down the crime incidents in the city.

He said that in the first week of January this year they recorded 18 crime incidents while last week they only logged 8 crime incidents.

