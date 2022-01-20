Shaina Magdayao shares COVID-19 story in an Instagram post

CEBU, Philippines—Shaina Magdayao revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday, January 20, 2022, that she recently contracted COVID-19.

The actress uploaded photos of her in a yatch as she shared her story to the Instagram world.

Shaina said she has experienced all of its symptoms.

But today, she shared to followers how grateful she is for their prayers and that she has already tested negative from the virus.

“❤️‍🩹 Positively #negative 🦠🙈

Finally! ❤️‍🩹

Now that wasn’t “mild”

At all 🥺

I think I experienced all the symptoms haha from fever to sore throat to rashes to cough and colds to headache! 😩

But hey, I survived!!!!! ❤️‍🩹

So grateful for the much needed and ever powerful prayers, Instagram World 🌹

I am now #Covid19 negative!

Well, still a bit weak, healing day after day ….but defintely a lot better than the past week. ❤️

#FPJsAngProbinsyano bubble, ready for you ✨

💌

Bucket bag and Vestito dress from @organizedchicas lifestyle 🌹

#grateful

#inAWEasitRisesandSets,” she wrote as a caption to her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaina Magdayao (@shaina_magdayao)

Celebrities and personalities like Pia Wurtzbach, Ivana Alawi, Iya and Drew Arellano, Pokwang, Morisette Amon, Maureen Montagne, sweethearts RK Bagatsing and Jane Oineza, Aga Muhlach and his wife, Charlene Gonzalez, have also tested positive for the virus. /rcg

