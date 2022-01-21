Pagasa: LPA may enter PAR by weekend

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) that may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) over the weekend.

The state weather bureau said the LPA was located 1,855 kilometers east southeast of Mindanao and may enter PAR on Saturday evening, January 22, 2022, or early Sunday morning, January 23.

The LPA, however, has a slim chance of developing into a storm and currently has no direct impact on the country yet, Pagasa said.

On Friday, January 21, Pagasa said the shear line is affecting the eastern portion of Southern Luzon while the southeast monsoon or “amihan” persists over the rest of Luzon.

Pagasa said isolated rain showers are expected in the Bicol region and Southern Luzon due to shear line while cloudy skies with rain showers are expected in Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora province due to southeast monsoon.

The state weather bureau added that the rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, may have scattered rain showers likewise due to southeast monsoon.

Meanwhile, localized thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening, are expected in the Visayas and Mindanao.

