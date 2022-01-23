Contact sports prohibited in Cebu City, cop chief reminds residents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police remind the public anew that contact sports such as commonly played basketball and volleyball are prohibited in Cebu City since the city was placed under Alert Level 3 last January 14.

Police Major Janelito Marquez, chief of the Labangon Police Station, gave this reminder after they received reports of residents under the police station’s areas of jurisdiction, who disregarded this prohibition.

Marquez also said that they did not apprehended any violators yet, but only warned those violators for now since their information drive was still ongoing.

However, he also said that in the coming days, they would start apprehending violators to this rule.

According to the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force, contact sports are prohibited in areas under Alert Level 3.

“Naa tay mga report nga nadawat unya atoang gipaadto og kapulisan ngadto. Gipangtakuban natog sako ang ring, ang uban gipang tumba…ang volleyball nets temporary custody sa barangay” Marquez said.

(We received reports and I directed personnel to go there. We covered some basketball rings with sacks, others were put on the ground…some volleyball nets were also in temporary custody of the barangay.)

He also said that this was one of the prohibitions that they were closely monitoring as they also implement the 24/7 Oplan Bulabog.

He said those caught would be asked to pay a fine of P1000 or they could opt to do community service.

Barangays Buhisan, Labangon, Punta Princesa, Quiot, and Tisa are among those under the jurisdiction of the Labangon Police Station.

Last January 14, Cebu City was placed under the Alert Level 3 by the IATF, which is expected to last until January 31.

This happened after the city experienced surge in cases

of the virus that as of January 22, the city had already recorded 691 new cases.

