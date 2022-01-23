Cebu receives aid from Chinese community

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Help continues to pour for Odette-stricken residents in Cebu province.

The latest batch came from the Chinese community in Cebu.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on January 18 personally received at least 2,000 sacks of rice, 3,000 boxes of canned goods such as sardines and beef loaf, 300 boxes of 500 milliliters (mL) of bottled drinking water, and 150 more bottles of 10-liter drinking water.

The Chinese community in Cebu also donated at least 150 solar-powered lights.

The relief goods came from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry – Cebu Chapter, Cebu Xinhua Chamber of Commerce Inc., Philippine Chee Kung Tong Chinese Free Mason Inc. Cebu Chapter, and the Chinese government.

Consul General Jia Li was also present during the brief ceremonial turnover to represent the Chinese Embassy and the Office of the Consultant for International Friendship of Sichuan Province.

“We are all families. We are all sisters and brothers – the Filipino and Chinese so we have to extend help,” said Li in English.

Sichuan province in China is one of Cebu’s sister provinces.

Odette hit the central and southern portion of Cebu province on December 16, 2021. At least 90,000 families in the province were severely affected by the typhoon.

