Classes in Central Visayas suspended from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Central Visayas, all classes in the region are suspended starting today, January 24 until January 31.

The Department of Education in the region (DepEd-7) issued Regional Memorandum No. 052-2022, dated January 20, 2022, declaring the suspension of classes in areas under Alert Level 3.

“Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the entire Region and the effects of the onslaught of Typhoon Odette, this Office is announcing the suspension of classes in areas under Alert Level 3 within the Region from January 24 to January 31, 2022,” portions of the memo reads.

The memo was signed by Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, director of DepEd-7.

The suspension of classes also covered synchronous and asynchronous ones.

DepEd-7 also ordered the postponement of submission of academic requirements and conduct of other teaching-related activities.

Meanwhile, private schools are given the discretion on whether or not to suspend their classes, provided that parents were consulted on the matter.

The entire Central Visayas has been placed under Alert Level 3 by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF).

Siquijor is the latest province to join Cebu, Negros Oriental, and Bohol under a stricter community quarantine status.

When asked if the break might be extended, Jimenez, in a follow-up interview, said it will depend on how the situation will turn out in the coming days.

“It is still dependent on the situation. In our case in Central Visayas, it’s not only COVID that hit us but the typhoon Odette as well,” explained Jimenez.

RELATED STORIES

DepEd: No discrimination in vax requirement for teachers in-person classes

#OdettePH: Classes, work suspended in Mandaue

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy