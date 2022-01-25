LPA brings rain to Bicol, Visayas and Mindanao — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The entire Bicol region, Visayas and Mindanao will experience rainy weather on Tuesday due to the low pressure area (LPA) that has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the state weather bureau reported.

The LPA is currently in the vicinity of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur as of 3:00 am, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Base nga po sa ating latest analysis, nananatiling maliit yung tiyansa nito na maging bagyo ngunit asahan natin na patuloy itong magdudulot ng pag-ulan sa ng Visayas at Mindanao, maging sa bahagi po ng Bicol Region,” according to Grace Castañeda, weather specialist of Pagasa.

(Based on our latest analysis, this LPA still has a low chance of becoming a typhoon but we ate expecting that this will continue to bring rains in Visayas and Mindanao, including Bicol region.)

The rest of Luzon, including Metro Manila, is expected to have a fair weather condition with partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, according to Pagasa.

Pagasa also raised gale warning in Batanes, which will experience a rough to very rough sea condition with 2.8 to 4.5 meters of waves due to the surge of northeast monsoon.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy