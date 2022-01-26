Mandaue Hospital patients transferred to tents as repair work starts

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Patients at the Mandaue City Hospital were temporarily transferred to the tents outside the facility due to the ongoing repair work of the damaged parts of the hospital caused by typhoon Odette.

“Once nga ongoing ang trabaho so hazard mana siya, simbako naay matagaan og mga materials, evacuate gyud ang mga patients, bakante gyud ang wards para paspas ang trabaho,” said Dr. Jake Ian Seno, the hospital chief.

Currently, the hospital has four dengue patients, four COVID-19 patients, and other individuals admitted for common illnesses.

The renovation started on December 31, 2021, and is expected to be completed after 120 days.

The restoration was funded by the Department of Health and costs almost P4,500,000

The city hospital was among the city’s facilities that were damaged by the typhoon.

The Norkis Park Isolation Unit was also badly damaged and restoration was also ongoing.

The part of the Mandaue City Isolation Center (MCCI) located at the old Cebu Northbus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku was also damaged.

The city is using the MCCI and the step-down facility across the city hospital for positive patients. However, they are just waiting for the recovery of the remaining COVID-19 patients at the MCCI to start the restoration works. /rcg

