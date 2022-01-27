Mandaue notes massive drop in daily COVID-19 doses

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Health Office has recorded a drop of about 50 percent in the number of COVID-19 doses administered in a day during the past few days.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, medical officer of the city health office, revealed that during the early weeks of January 2022, they could administer 5,000 to 6,000 doses but recently they were just able to administer 2,000 to 3,000 a day.

Catulong believed that one of the reasons for the decrease was the rise of the city’s COVID-19 cases which resulted in some residents being hesitant to go outside of their houses to avoid contracting the virus.

Catulong said the current situation should have been the right time to get vaccinated and get the booster shot to be protected from the new variants of the virus.

To address this, Catulong said they will be opening another vaccination site in Insular Square in Barangay Basak possibly next week.

Catulong said the site will cater to those living on the northern side of the city.

Aside from this, Catulong said they are also conducting offsite vaccination at the barangays, companies, schools, among others more often.

She said people prefer to be vaccinated when the inoculation center is nearer to them.

Their education and information campaigns are also continuing, informing the fully vaccinated residents that they can now get their booster shots. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Mandaue health official urges fully vaccinated individuals to get booster shots

Mandaue ready for 5-11 years old vaccination

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy