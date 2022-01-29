Camping while beaching? Medellin has the spot for you!

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Torn between wanting to go camping or beaching?

Do not fret as another gem in Medellin, Cebu is giving locals and tourists alike both experiences over in ‘Sadagat Beach Camp.’

Can you imagine the serenity of just lounging in the sand or the grass and just staring at the vast waters of the ocean?

Or maybe build a campfire to keep you warm and cozy at night while listening to the crashing waves?

What a life!

This beach camp is located in Sitio Tambo Kawit, Medellin, Cebu, approximately three hours ride from the city.

You can commute from the city to the camp, just ask the bus driver to drop you off at Sitio Tambo in Medellin.

This beach camp will surely excite everyone to plan their summer trips this year!

Padagat ug camping? Tara! LOOK: Unsay summer plans ninyo diha, Siloys? Kung wala pa, atong i-feel ang summer pinaagi… Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, January 28, 2022

/dbs