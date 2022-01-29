Cebu tops list of areas with most new COVID-19 cases on Friday

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Island, which is made up of Cebu Province, Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City and Mandaue City, had the most number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, independent analytics group OCTA Research said Saturday, citing data from the Department of Health (DOH).

According to data shared by OCTA Research fellow Guido David on Twitter, Cebu logged 1,469 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Cebu was followed by Davao del Sur with 1,232 new cases, Iloilo with 982 cases, Laguna with 814 cases, Cavite with 678 and Benguet with 612 cases.

According to the DOH, Cebu Island’s new cases for January 28 are as follows Cebu Province recorded 479 new cases, Cebu City logged 529 new cases, Lapu-Lapu City got 296 new cases while Mandaue City had 165 new cases.

The DOH reported a total of 18,638 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with Metro Manila accounting for 2,256 cases. Metro Manila was earlier downgraded to moderate risk status for COVID-19 from the previous high risk status, according to DOH. COVID-19 cases are likewise decreasing in the NCR Plus. The DOH, however, has observed an increase in new cases in parts of Visayas and Mindanao, particularly in Western and Central Visayas and in the Davao region. gsg

