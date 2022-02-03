Cebu City Charter Day to be a mix of physical, virtual activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City will be celebrating its 85th Charter Day on February 24, 2022.

Mayor Michael Rama said that the celebrations would indeed continue, albeit in a different way just like the Sinulog 2022. It may be a mix of virtual and physical activities.

City Administrator Suzanne Ardosa has been tasked to oversee the celebrations especially since Charter Day was also a time for outstanding and loyal employees to be awarded.

“It’s already being handled by the City Administrator connecting with various departments. First things first, there will be activities. It can be a combination, it can be complying with the limited numbers and the rest will be through LED or interconnectivity adaption,” said the mayor.

Rama said that since he was simply ascending to the unfinished term of late Mayor Edgardo Labella, he would wish to honor the late mayor’s possible wishes on awards.

“This is an unfinished term of Mayor Edgardo Labella and you have to go back from the time last year, there were already activities. We would like to check who among deserve awards,” he added.

The city is also expected to recognize private individuals, establishments, and partner agencies for their contributions to the COVID-19 response and perhaps, the Typhoon Odette response.

Details will be released soon for the celebrations.

Charter Day is among the most important celebrations in the city as the city received its charter in 1937 after a gruesome lobby of then legislator Vicente Rama, who is the grandfather of the current mayor.

Cebu City will also celebrate its Charter Day as the richest city outside of Metro Manila in terms of assets.

RELATED STORY

84th Cebu City Charter Day: ‘Limited’ physical wreath laying and virtual celebration expected

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy