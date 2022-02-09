WBA elevates Mangubat-Suarez bout to 12 rounds on March 12

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The much-anticipated World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia Super featherweight bout between Tomjune Mangubat and Charly Suarez has been elevated to 12 rounds. The fight is set for March 12 in Parañaque City, Manila.

This was confirmed by Omega Pro Sports International (OPSI) vice president Jerome Calatrava who claimed that the WBA has granted their request to elevate the 10-rounder into a 12-rounder bout since it stakes a regional title.

“Na change na. It’s now 12 rounds then it will be March 12,” said Calatrava.

Aside from the reason that the bout involves a regional title on the line, OPSI also wants both boxers to test their mettle in a 12-round bout.

Both Mangubat and Suarez have not fought a 12-rounder before, thus, OPSI believes that this is an acid test for both of them while giving boxing fans a good show, unless one of them gets knocked out early.

From March 5, the bout was also moved a week late after Mangubat suffered a minor injury during training in Mandaue City.

Mangubat suffered a blister on his right foot which worsened when it got infected. However, he has already recovered and has returned to training already.

The 24-year old Mangubat of Bukidnon holds a record of 15 wins with 12 knockouts along with two defeats and a draw.

The 33-year old Suarez, an Olympian, sports an unbeaten record of nine wins with six knockouts. /rcg

