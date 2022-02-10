SRP Bagsakan illegal structures to be demolished

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government plans to demolish illegal structures in the Bagsakan at the South Road Properties (SRP).

Market Authority Head Racquel Arce said that the SRP Management has requested the removal of the illegal structures since the area will be developed as part of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The Bagsakan at the SRP will remain in the designated area for the meantime, but the 14 structures built outside the fenced area must be removed.

Arce said that only five vendors and two ice storage were provided permits to sell at the bagsakan’s vicinity. They will be transferred inside the bagsakan’s fenced areas because the city does not wish for them to lose their livelihood.

Most of the stores are also sari-sari stores, ice storage, and karenderyas serving the bagsakan workers, truck drivers, and vendors.

“Ato lang silang hatagan og lugar sa sulod nga makatukod sila pero dili pud dako. Kay gihimo naman ni nilang balay ari naman sila mangatug. Taga Pasil gyod ni sila,” said Arce.

However, all structures will have to be demolished by February 16, 2022, so the vendors must build their stalls inside the bagsakan by then.

The sari-sari and karenderya vendors will also have to take turns vending as they have been scheduled in a 12-hour shift from 12 midnight to 12 noon and 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

“Magpuli-puli lang sila, dili lang pud nga whole day sila naa dinhi aron makapahulay sad sila,” said Arce.

The vendors readily agreed to the arrangement since they will be allowed to sell inside the bagsakan vicinity despite the demolition.

The vendors said they will willingly take down their structures as they will use the materials in building the new stalls.

“Okay ra namo basta makabaligya lang gihapon mi. Dili lang mi papahawaon gyod largo,” said one of the vendors.

Meanwhile, Mayor Michael Rama ordered the cordoning of the Pasil Fish Market on February 9, 2022, after he inspected the facility and found out that many individuals have used it as their homes in the fish market.

The mayor wants the area fenced and cordoned so that people can no longer live inside the two facilities.

The construction of the Pasil Fish Market was halted after the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) lacked the funds to continue the project.

Arce said the DPWH will still request a new budget to continue the construction of the two structures in Pasil.

“Nagplano atong mayor nga if pwede basin matransfer sa city government ang project. Kita nalay motiwas. Pero tan-awon nato if pwede ba,” said Arce. /rcg

