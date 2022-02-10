Significant drop in positivity rate noted in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City’s positivity rate has dropped by over 30 percent compared to last month’s figure.

The city’s positivity rate has significantly decreased to 13.02 percent from almost 50 percent in January according to Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, deputy chief of the city’s Emergency Operations Center.

“Pasabot sa 50 percent, mura man gud siya og projection sa entire population so meaning half of the population are infected, infected nga identified while half is probably infected but not identified so mao na siya ang pasabot sa positivity rate,” said Dargantes.

Despite the decrease, the city’s positivity rate is still a bit far from the five percent threshold set by the World Health Organization (WHO) which would indicate that coronavirus transmission is under control.

Dargantes added that the city’s COVID-19 cases are on a plateau.

She said the cases recorded were still two digits. Last month the city recorded two to three digits in the number of infections.

She added that the city recorded a significant number of recoveries which was also because the isolation days were shortened.

Only less than 10 COVID-19 deaths were also recorded in January with the majority having comorbidities, she said.

They are yet to record COVID-related deaths for this month.

Dargantes added that most of the new cases were asymptomatic and with only minor symptoms of the virus that most of the patients are undergoing home isolation. /rcg

